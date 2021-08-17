Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $63.05 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,049,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.48% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.35. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,716. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $268.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.