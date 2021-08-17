Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 97,452 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,452 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. 70,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,162. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

