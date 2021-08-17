Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 74,929 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,929 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $49,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after buying an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. 38,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,549. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

