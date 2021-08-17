Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.
Shares of RMSYF stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $53.47.
About Ramsay Health Care
