Raise (RAISE) Reaches One Day Volume of $69.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $58,739.57 and $69.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.00944244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00165549 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

