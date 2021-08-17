Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.