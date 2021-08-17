Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

