Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.22. 71,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.