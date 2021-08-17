Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 505,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. 114,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

