Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $602,339.59 and $56.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 253.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

