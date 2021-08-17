QuickSwap Market Cap Reaches $103.55 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $648.22 or 0.01443532 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and $24.16 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

