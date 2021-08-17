Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

QST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE QST traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.52. 36,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The firm has a market cap of C$41.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

