QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.34.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

