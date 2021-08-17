Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $17.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,492,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.