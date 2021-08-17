Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

SCL opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.23 million and a P/E ratio of -22.74. Shawcor has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

