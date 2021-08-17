Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Merchants Bancorp Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

MBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.