Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Decreased by Raymond James

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TSE IMV opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.43. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

