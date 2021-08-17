Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

