PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 2,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.