pulltherug.finance Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $54,705.75 and approximately $65.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00012643 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00924559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00163008 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

