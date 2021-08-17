Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

RSHYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 12,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. The company generates electricity from water flows, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. It operates approximately 400 power generation facilities.

