Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.
RSHYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 12,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.20.
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile
