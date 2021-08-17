PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in PTC by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.96. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.