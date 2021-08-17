Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 96,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,034. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.02.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.