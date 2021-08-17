Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 107,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,702,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.