Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.46.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.