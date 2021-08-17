Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,002 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

