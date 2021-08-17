Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179,439 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $24,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,772 shares of company stock worth $7,589,866 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

