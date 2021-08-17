Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Lydall worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

