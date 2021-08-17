Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.36.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

