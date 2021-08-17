Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $136.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRBZF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRBZF stock remained flat at $$103.41 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $104.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

