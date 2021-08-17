Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Premier also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.