PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.