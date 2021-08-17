Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.91 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $137.42 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.