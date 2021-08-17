Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Polker has a total market cap of $840,249.71 and approximately $352,125.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.