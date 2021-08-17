Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

PLRX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,241. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $688.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

