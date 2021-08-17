Playkey Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $131,993.26 and $87,419.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.