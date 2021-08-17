Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.42 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $461.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $520.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $635.75 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $705.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,797,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,819,620 over the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.