PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce sales of $258.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.63 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $297.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,784. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

