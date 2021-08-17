Piper Sandler Weighs in on FTC Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTCI. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.