Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.67 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

