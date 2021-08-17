Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PHD stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 45.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.