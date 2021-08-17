Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PHD stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
