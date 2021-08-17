Pi Financial Comments on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE:GRN opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67.

