PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 64,111 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 280,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

