Phantasma Energy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,337.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $23,337.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

