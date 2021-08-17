Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 323,639 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

