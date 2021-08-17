Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 323,639 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
