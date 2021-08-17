Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 20th

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Friday, August 20th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
