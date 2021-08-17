Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 20th

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Friday, August 20th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.