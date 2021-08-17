Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $43.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

