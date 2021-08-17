Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and $398,488.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00127290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,047.37 or 0.99839928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00910562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.45 or 0.07028993 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

