Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PSHG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 20,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

