Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO opened at $554.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $554.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

